Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 3,046,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.