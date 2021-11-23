MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $2,016.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $11.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,302.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,614.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,592.69. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,262.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

