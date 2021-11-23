Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

VO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $196.31 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

