LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0033

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $165,095.18 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005255 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007457 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.