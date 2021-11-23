Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,153. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

