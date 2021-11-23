Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $7.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.43 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 597.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.32. 2,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,825. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average of $268.58.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

