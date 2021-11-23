Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.82 Million

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce sales of $76.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $269.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $625.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,017,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ITOS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,735. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

