NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 701.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $36,272,686. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

