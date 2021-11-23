Albert D Mason Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,651,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE MNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,911. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

