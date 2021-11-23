Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $647.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

