Newfound Research LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,024. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

