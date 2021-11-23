Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

GD stock opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

