Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.81 million, with estimates ranging from $346.13 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

LINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,125. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.