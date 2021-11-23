Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.81 million, with estimates ranging from $346.13 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

LINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,125. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.