Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

