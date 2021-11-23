Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to report $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 32,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,957. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

