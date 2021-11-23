Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

