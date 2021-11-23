GFG Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.23 on Tuesday, hitting $455.70. 21,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,068. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.