S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

SANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $81,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.