Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

