Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,941 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 492,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.