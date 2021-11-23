Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 6,431 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for 1.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

