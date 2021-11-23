Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,871 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. 234,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

