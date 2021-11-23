A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,893.56. 30,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,848.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

