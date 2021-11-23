Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.76. 118,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.