Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VLUE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 1,193,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

