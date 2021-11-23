MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 41,272 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 273,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.
eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.
In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
