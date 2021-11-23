MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,350 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 563,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,660,313,000 after purchasing an additional 96,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of NTES traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.34. 64,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

