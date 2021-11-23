Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Costamare posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 6,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 241,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

