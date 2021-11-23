MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

