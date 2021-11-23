Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Decreases By 19.0%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.