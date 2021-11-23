APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.97. 65,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,535,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

