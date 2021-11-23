Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

