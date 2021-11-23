AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

