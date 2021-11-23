ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,919 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

