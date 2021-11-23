CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $339.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.32.

Shares of CRWD traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.60. 245,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.82. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.01 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

