Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.99.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.25. 2,647,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,898. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

