Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Hold”

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.29.

GEI traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.88. 132,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,242. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

