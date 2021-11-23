SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.69

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 9042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 87.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,256 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $498,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,712 shares during the period.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

