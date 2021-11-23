GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 810,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 434,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.