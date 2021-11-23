MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 138,048 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2,539.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,048 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 40,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

