Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 404.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,503 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.40 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

