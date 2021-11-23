Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.38.

NYSE:WAT traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.18. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,538. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $224.74 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

