Lpwm LLC Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after buying an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,165. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $72.18 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

