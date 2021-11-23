Lpwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,589. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $219.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

