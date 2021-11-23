Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 17,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,052. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -68.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,764,789 shares of company stock worth $444,344,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

