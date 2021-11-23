Corbenic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,696 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.69. 16,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

