High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.22. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.31 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

