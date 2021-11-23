CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 308 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,906. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

