Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. 71,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,812. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.