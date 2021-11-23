Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

